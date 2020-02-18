|
|
Garret J. Bellmore
Appleton - Garret J. Bellmore, 21, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020 at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center, Appleton. A Celebration of Garret's Life will be held at 2PM, Saturday, February 22, at First English Lutheran Church (North Site), 6331 N Ballard Road, with Rev. Kurt Hoffman officiating. Friends may visit directly at the church from 11:00 AM until the time of service. A complete obituary will be published in Thursday's paper and the btlfuneral.com website.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020