Services
Brettschneider-Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel
606 North Oneida St.
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 733-7383
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
First English Lutheran Church (North Site)
6331 N Ballard Road
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
2:00 PM
First English Lutheran Church (North Site)
6331 N Ballard Road
Appleton - Garret J. Bellmore, 21, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020 at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center, Appleton. A Celebration of Garret's Life will be held at 2PM, Saturday, February 22, at First English Lutheran Church (North Site), 6331 N Ballard Road, with Rev. Kurt Hoffman officiating. Friends may visit directly at the church from 11:00 AM until the time of service. A complete obituary will be published in Thursday's paper and the btlfuneral.com website.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
postcrescent