Services
Brettschneider-Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel
606 North Oneida St.
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 733-7383
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
First English Lutheran Church (North Site)
6331 N Ballard Road
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
2:00 PM
First English Lutheran Church (North Site)
6331 N Ballard Road
Garret James Bellmore


1998 - 2020
Garret James Bellmore Obituary
Garret James Bellmore

Appleton - Garret James Bellmore, 21, Appleton passed through the gates of Heaven on February 17, 2020. He was born March 7, 1998 in Appleton, the son of Tom and Vicki (Marciniak) Bellmore. He graduated from Appleton North High School in 2016 and attended Bradley University in Peoria, IL. Garret played football, baseball, basketball, volleyball, soccer and skied/snowboarded throughout his childhood years. Garret enjoyed outdoor activities with hunting, fishing and watersports being some of his favorites. He loved his first dog, Jessie and present dog Cosmo. Video-gaming with his friends and listening to music were all-time favorites as well. Garret had a passion for learning how to invest money. Everyone knew him by the nickname, "G-Money".

Garret is survived by his parents Tom and Vicki Bellmore of Appleton and his brother Jason Bellmore and future sister-in-law, Ellen Dwyer. He will be missed by his Grandmother, Betty Marciniak of Wausau and Grandfather, Cal Bellmore of Menasha. He is further survived by numerous aunts and uncles; Mike and Jane Marciniak, Lori and Dan Lavalle, John and Mary Bellmore, Rick and Michelle Bellmore, Diane Koser, Joe and Chris Bellmore and numerous cousins. Preceding Garret in death are his grandparents Carmen Bellmore and Jack Marciniak.

A Celebration of Garret's life will be held at 2 pm, Saturday, February 22, at First English Lutheran Church (North Site), 6331 N Ballard Road, with Rev. Kurt Hoffman officiating. Friends may visit directly at church on Saturday from 11:00 AM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund in Garret's name will be established towards educational scholarships.

We would like to thank the ThedaCare Regional Medical Center - Appleton Intensive Care Unit for the compassionate care that Garret received and support of our family and friends. Garret's Intensivist Dr. Sullivan and nurses, Sheri and Tony made sure Garret was always comfortable and that he passed peacefully.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
