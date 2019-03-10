|
Garrett M. Carew
Menasha, Wisconsin - Garrett M. "Gary" Carew, age 81, of Menasha passed away unexpectedly on Ash Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Orlando Regional Medical Center in Florida. He was born on January 17, 1938 in Green Bay, Wisconsin, son of the late Robert and Catherine (Groher) Carew. Gary was very proud to be Irish and he celebrated that heritage. On September 13, 1958 Gary married Ruth E. Schmitzer at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Menasha. Their marriage was blessed with three children and 60 wonderful years. Gary and Ruth were the proud owners of Carew Concrete & Supply Co., Inc. Gary loved his work so much that he continued working even after his retirement. He was a Past President of the Wisconsin Ready Mixed Concrete Assn. and on the Board of Directors of the National Ready Mixed Concrete Assn. Gary loved yard work, John Deere Tractors, and his Model T. Above all, Gary was a devoted family man. His love and adoration for his wife, children, and grandchildren was evident in everything that Gary said and did. He will be truly missed by those who love him.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth; daughter, Jane (Bill) Wagner, Shorewood, WI; sons: John (Deb) Carew, Appleton; William (Lisa) Carew, Appleton; grandchildren: Justin, Ryan, Alyssa, and Lauren; sister, Kay Abel, Oshkosh; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, James Garrett Carew; brothers: Robert (Virginia); Patrick (Ethel); David; sister, Ellen (Harold) Hermans; brother-in-law, Robert Abel.
Funeral Mass for Gary will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church (516 DePere St., Menasha) with Father Paul Paider officiating, Msgr. John Duane concelebrating. Visitation will be held DIRECTLY AT THE CHURCH on Thursday from 4:00 p.m. until a prayer service at 7:30 p.m. and again on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until the hour of service. Inurnment will be in St. John Cemetery, Menasha. In lieu of flowers, donations in Gary's name may given to St. John's Church or to a .
A very special thank you to Karen and Bill Kraus for your care, compassion, and help during this most difficult time.
