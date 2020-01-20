|
Garth Reuben Fahrbach
Fort Collins, CO - Garth Reuben Fahrbach, 87, was born on August 11, 1932 in Menasha, Wisconsin, the eldest child of Reuben and Margaret Fahrbach. He attended Menasha High School and after graduating joined the U.S. Navy with his best friend Mike Reinhardt. He served during the Korean War as a flight radar specialist on several aircraft carriers and played on the ship's basketball team against many international teams when in port. He was honorably discharged and attended college on the GI bill at Milwaukee School of Engineering, graduating with an Electrical Engineering Degree. It was during this time that he met his future wife on a blind date. He married Patricia Fischer on November 16, 1957. They moved to New Mexico where he worked at Sandia National Laboratory and Los Alamos National Laboratory as a research scientist. They raised three daughters in Albuquerque, where Garth was active in the Republican Party, square dancing, Camp Fire Girls, and was an avid organic gardener. Garth and Pat moved to Fort Collins, Colorado in 2019 to be closer to their daughters. Garth passed away on January 13th, 2020.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Patricia; his three daughters Connie McConnell of Lakewood, CO; Beth Williams (Steve) of Fort Collins, CO; Peggy Rohr (Tony) of Boise ID; and five grandchildren: Ben, Lisa, and Jenna Williams; and Garth (Amanda) Rohr, Tim Rohr; and his sister Joyce Klundt of Menasha, WI.
Recitation of the Rosary will be at 5:00pm on Friday, January 24th, 2020 at Allnutt Drake Chapel, 650 W Drake Rd, Fort Collins, with visitation following until 8:00pm.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00am on Saturday, January 25th, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 326 N Whitcomb St, Fort Collins, CO.
Graveside with Military Honors will follow at 12:30pm in Grandview Cemetery, 1900 W Mountain Ave, Fort Collins, CO.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020