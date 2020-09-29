Gary A. KaminskeWeyauwega - Gary A. Kaminske, 83 years of age, passed on Monday September 28th at Living Tree Estates. Gary was born August 9th, 1937 in Wausau, Wisconsin to the late Albert and Dorthy Kaminske. He was the second oldest of four children, his sister Arla-Jean (Ted) Pelzl who proceeded him in death and brothers Wayne (Jeannie) Kaminske, and Kim (Laurie) Kaminske. Gary attended St Peter Lutheran School and Weyauwega High School. He married Eva (Colson) on October 31st 1964. They were blessed with four children Carrie (Dallas) Kolz, Brad (Janet) Kaminske, Darcie (Brett) Hammer, and Brian (Janah) Kaminske. Eva and Brad preceded him in death. On December 30th, 2006 he married Bette Ellenbecker.Gary professed his life to Christ at an early age. He was a life-long member at St. Peter Lutheran Church. He served many roles within the church and school, including school board, treasurer, and visiting elder. He loved coaching the boys' basketball teams and being a positive role model. Gary truly valued a Christian Education and considered it a blessing to having his children and grand-children attend St. Peter Lutheran Grade School.Gary ran a farm and worked full-time at Bordens/Saputo until 1980 when he sold the farm. He continued working at Bordens until his retirement in 1999. In his retirement years, he enjoyed reading his bible, spending time with family, yearly cottage rentals on Shawano Lake and always wearing a smile on his face. He loved to play cribbage and other card games. It wasn't a card game with Gary without the raised voice and pounding fists on the table in the pursuit of winning. Gary also had a passion for fishing. He spent long hours on the Wolf River with his best friends Eddie and Paul. They were known as "the three old guys on the river".Gary's loving memory will live forever in his wife, children, grand-children Tasha Neumann, Tyler (Meredith) Bartel, Mercedes (Brian) Ritchie, Joshua (Allison) Kolz, Alexis (Khalil) Fawaz, Taylor and McKenna Hammer, Nathan, Karter and Alison Kaminske. They will always remember the tootsie rolls that grandpa always had on hand and had to send home each time they visited. Great-grandchildren Ali, Rylee, Parker and Landon, his brothers, and host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.A memorial service for Gary will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter Ev. Lutheran Church in Weyauwega with Rev. Aaron Kristopeit officiating. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Weyauwega. A gathering of family and friends will take place at the church on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Please wear face masks and observe social distancing due to COVID-19. If you are unable to attend or prefer not to, Gary's service will be recorded and a link put on his obituary page on our website."I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die; and whoever lives by believing in me will never die. John 11:25-26In lieu of flowers the family has requested that remembrances be made in the form of contributions to St. Peter Lutheran School.