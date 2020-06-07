Gary A. Wisneski
1947 - 2020
Gary A. Wisneski

Menasha - Gary A. Wisneski (AKA Coach Wiz or Suzy) found peace with our Lord on Monday, June 1, 2020, after a struggle with diabetes and heart issues. Gary was born on October 2, 1947 in Neenah to the late Michael & Marie Wisnefski. He attended St. John's grade school and St. Mary High School, graduating with the Class of 1965.

Gary was employed by the George Banta Printing Co., then RR Donnelley for over 45 years. During this same time, he coached girls' basketball at St. John's, Maplewood Middle School, and Menasha High. Many girls played for his "Wiz Kids" in tournaments in New London, Kimberly, Little Chute, and various other cities. He also was a volleyball and basketball referee and a softball umpire, and was very proud of his WIAA affiliation. He even attended an officials' camp in Madison they sponsored.

In 2005, Gary received the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association award as Wisconsin Jr. High Basketball Coach of the Year. It was the high point of his coaching career.

After retirement, Gary was a crossing guard for Menasha PD and a relief bridge tender/operator for the Racine & Tayco Street bridges in Menasha. He was extremely proud of that position!

Gary was active in the MacDowell Male Chorus, Appleton, for over 16 years. He loved singing and he looked so very dashing in his performance tuxedo.

Gary married the love of his life, Susan, on June 10, 1995. They would have celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary this year. He is survived by his wife, Sue, and by his children Sheila (Todd) Kronberg, Chad (Jackie) Wisneski and Tracee Webster. He was blessed with 8 grandchildren (Melissa, Michelle, Taylor, Mitchell, Kyra, Riley, Spencer and Andrew) and 7 great-grandchildren (Ariya, Kaden, Jacob, Violet, Madison, Chloe and Brielle), as well as his two at-home girls, Bella and Penny. There also are very many nieces and nephews, cousins and lots of friends.

He is further survived by his brother, Mike (Kay) Wisneski, sisters Carolyn Verkuilen and Mary Flynn and a brother-in-law, Dan Driscoll. Besides his parents, others who passed before Gary were his sister, Marilyn Driscoll, and his brothers-in-law Jim Verkuilen and Jim Flynn.

Due to the pandemic, a memorial service and a celebration of Gary's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established.

Westgor Funeral Home

1140 Appleton Road, Menasha 720-0314

Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

7 entries
June 4, 2020
My Condolences Sue for your Loss.... I knew Gary for the past 16 years in MacDowell. He was a very good singer and I enjoyed knowing him. He was a very good and Honorable Man, He will be greatly missed! Sing on in Heaven...
David Coffin
Friend
June 3, 2020
Hi Sue, So sorry for your loss - I will keep you and your family in my thoughts and prayer.
Patti Houlihan (Houli)
June 3, 2020
I enjoyed getting to know Gary as a fellow brother in song in the Appleton MacDowell Male Chorus. He sang with joy and passion, and I'm sure he lived his life that way as well. May God comfort all those who mourn his passing, and may he rest in God's peace!
Mark Mullins
Friend
June 3, 2020
Gary loved singing and performing with MacDowell. The joy on his face during a performance will be missed. I God, grant Gary eternal rest, and let your perpetual light shine on him forever. Rest In Peace!
Jim Cahall
Friend
June 2, 2020
Coach Wiz,
You will never be forgotten, you were truly a amazing man. You will be missed dearly. I am so sorry for your loss Sue Wiz. Rest in peace Coach!!
Rachelle Feller
Neighbor
June 2, 2020
Jerry and I are so excited to hang the picture Gary painted of our barn. We will miss his unique sense of humor and laugh. I love his awesome little whistle! RIP dear Gary!
Jo and Jerry Sipple
Friend
June 2, 2020
Rest In Peace
Fred Masten
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
