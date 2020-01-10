|
Gary Allen Ramich
Neenah - Gary Allen Ramich, age 79, passed away peacefully in his sleep on January 8, 2020 at Emerald Ridge Assisted Living Community. He was born on January 15, 1940 to the late Ida and Salko Ramich in Veblen, South Dakota. When Gary was a young boy his family moved to Neenah, WI where he settled for the duration of his life. He still has many nieces and nephews living in the Dakotas.
Gary married Leah Lennert of Menasha in 1961 and together they raised 3 sons, Steven, Douglas, and John, during their 27 year marriage. Gary was very proud of his sons and would often tell anyone who would listen what they were doing in their lives. Many of these story telling sessions started with Gary's signature "Hello, Hello, Hello" greeting. In his younger days, Gary was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed spending time with close friends down at The Smile Inn and Gigi's taverns.
Gary worked for 42 years at American Can/James River Corporation retiring as a process engineer in 2000. During his career, he had the opportunity to travel across the country and was proud to be involved in a number of patents. During his working and retirement years, he loved attending sporting events and any other activities his children and grandchildren were involved in. He was also a VERY proud and passionate volunteer for the Boys and Girls Brigade for over 4 decades. He spent many hours teaching woodworking to the Neenah Brigaders and volunteering as a leader and rough craftsman at Onaway Island in Waupaca.
Gary was extremely proud of his grandchildren. Michael, Madeline, Carley, Jack, Markell and Bailey were the whipped cream on top of the sundae for him. He spent many hours using his wood crafting skills creating toys, cradles, rocking horses, gum ball machines and more for them. Every item was marked with an official "Hand Crafted By Gary Ramich" seal. His family was very lucky to have such a wonderful father and grandfather in their lives.
Gary is survived by his three sons Steven, Fort Lauderdale Florida, Douglas (Laura), Luck Wisconsin, and John (Laurie), Sherwood Wisconsin. 6 grandchildren who adored him and will miss his many stories, a brother Van (Newport Beach, California), and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his brothers: Marvin, Roy, Eugene, Dale, and sisters: Gloria, Shirley and Marian.
The family will celebrate Gary's life on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home, 205 W. Doty Avenue, with a visitation from 5:00-7:00pm followed by a service at 7:00pm.
A special thanks to Dr. Raymond Georgian, who helped Gary beat pancreatic cancer 9 years ago, Emerald Ridge Staff and most importantly the wonderful people at The Boys and Girls Brigade, Two Broke Girls (formerly Gigi's) and Sherrytown Station taverns All of these people took the time to listen and care for our father and we appreciate all of your time very much.
