Gary Andrew Gorges Sr.
Fox Crossing - Gary Andrew Gorges Sr., age 76, of Fox Crossing, died Thursday, October 22, 2020, at home. He was born December 12, 1943, in Neenah to the late Andrew "Casey" and Nila (Wangelin) Gorges. Gary attended New London High School and Fox Valley Technical Institute. From January 1962 until January 1966 Gary served in the U.S. Air Force. On February 5, 1972, Gary married Cheryl Christian at Grace Lutheran Church in Winchester. For many years he was employed as an industrial draftsman and after retirement he worked part-time at Sears. Gary loved to tell corny jokes, which he was well known for. In Gary's younger years he enjoyed playing baseball. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting, golfing and bowling. Gary also loved watching all sports on TV, and was an avid Packers, Badgers, Brewers, and Bucks fan. He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, Winchester, and the American Legion and the VFW.
Gary is survived by his wife of 48 years, Cheryl, of Fox Crossing; three children and their families: daughter, Dana (Chris) Gillespie, of Neenah, grandchildren, Brittney, of Oshkosh, Jessica, of Neenah, Dylan, of Neenah, great-grandchildren, Adrian, Gabriel, Danny, Noah, and Olivia; daughter, Wendy (Jeff) Ziebell, of Oshkosh; Gary Jr. (Melanie), of Oshkosh, granddaughters, Evelyn and Lily. He is also survived by a brother, LeRoy (Bonnie) Gorges, of Appleton; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and other relatives and friends.
Along with his parents, Gary was preceded in death by a sister, Donna Frei.
A visitation for family and friends will be held Thursday, October 29, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Mueller Funeral Home, 904 E. Main St., Winneconne. Military honors will be rendered on Thursday at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. A graveside service and internment will be held immediately after (approximately 1:30 p.m.) at the Allenville Cemetery.
