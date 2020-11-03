1/1
Gary Benion
1958 - 2020
Gary Benion

Menasha - Gary "Race Car Gary" Benion, age 61, of Menasha, passed from this earth on October 29, 2020. He was the youngest son of Alvin and Kathleen (Schnell) Benion, born on December 14, 1958 in Madison, WI.

Gary graduated from Oregon High School in 1977. He has always been an avid race car driver, fan and mechanic. Gary worked as a mechanic for over 30 years. He was always happy and friendly to everyone.

He is survived by his son, Casey (Emily) Higgins of Madison and his son, Aaron; sister: Lenille Church of Kimberly; brother: Dennis (Debbie) Benion of Madison; nephews: Tony Church of Appleton and Josh Benion of Madison; nieces: Michelle (Dave) Neumann of Kimberly, Sherry (Norbert) Sasek of Gallatin, Tennessee and Danielle Miller of Kaukauna. He is further survived by many great and great-great nieces, nephews and lots of good friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his niece, Angela Church.

A memorial visitation for Gary will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM at Wichmann-Laemmrich Funeral Home (312 Milwaukee St., Menasha). We ask that all guests wear masks and observe social distancing.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Wichmann Funeral Home/Laemmrich Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Wichmann Funeral Home/Laemmrich Chapel
312 Milwaukee Street
Menasha, WI 54952
(920) 722-8252
