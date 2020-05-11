Services
Cline and Hanson Funeral Home
209 West Cook Street
New London, WI 54961
920-982-3232
Visitation
Friday, May 15, 2020
9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Emanuel Lutheran Church
New London, WI
View Map
Burial
Friday, May 15, 2020
3:00 PM
Highland Memorial Park
Appleton, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Retzlaff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary David Retzlaff


1959 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary David Retzlaff Obituary
Gary David Retzlaff

New London - Gary David Retzlaff, age 60, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020. He was born in New London on December 18, 1959, son of the late George and Evelyn (Budtke) Retzlaff. Gary was born with Downs Syndrome; he lived at Beacon House Group Home in New London since 1999 and for the past few years at Pheasant House Clarity Care in New London. Gary worked at WCI in Manawa for 40 years and then at Valley Packaging for 2 years. He loved watching the Packers, wrestling, Brewers, NASCAR, and bowling. Gary was a member of the Emanuel Lutheran Church and loved attending. He also participated in . Gary had such a deep love for his mother and family.

He is survived by his Siblings: Gene Retzlaff, Carol Longworth, Janice (Ronald) "Red" Suprise, Betty Manley, Roger (DeAnna) "Bubs" Retzlaff, Peggy (Dow) Miller, Sherry Fietzer, Debra (Jim) Olesen, Susan (Timothy) Bohr, and Randall (Ingrid) Retzlaff; sister-in-law, Maren Retzlaff and brother-in-law, David Waterstradt. Gary is further survived by numerous nephews, nieces, other relatives, and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, siblings: Marilyn Sawall, Richard (Cathy) Retzlaff, Sandra Retzlaff, Robert (Mary) Retzlaff, Billy Retzlaff, Barbara Waterstradt, sister-in-law, Lorraine Retzlaff and brother-in-laws, Lyle Fietzer and Wendall Longworth.

Funeral services for Gary will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020, at Emanuel Lutheran Church, New London with Rev. William Heiges officiating. A Visitation for Gary will be held on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Emanuel Lutheran Church in New London. Due to the statewide ban on gatherings larger than ten people, there may be a wait to get in as we will be shuttling people in as other people leave. Burial will be in the Highland Memorial Park in Appleton at 3:00 p.m. on Friday.

The family would like to extend a very special thank you to the staff at Beacon House and Pheasant House for all the care and concern they showed Gary over the years. Also thank you to the ThedaCare Hospice Staff for their care of Gary.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 11 to May 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
postcrescent