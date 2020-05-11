|
|
Gary David Retzlaff
New London - Gary David Retzlaff, age 60, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020. He was born in New London on December 18, 1959, son of the late George and Evelyn (Budtke) Retzlaff. Gary was born with Downs Syndrome; he lived at Beacon House Group Home in New London since 1999 and for the past few years at Pheasant House Clarity Care in New London. Gary worked at WCI in Manawa for 40 years and then at Valley Packaging for 2 years. He loved watching the Packers, wrestling, Brewers, NASCAR, and bowling. Gary was a member of the Emanuel Lutheran Church and loved attending. He also participated in . Gary had such a deep love for his mother and family.
He is survived by his Siblings: Gene Retzlaff, Carol Longworth, Janice (Ronald) "Red" Suprise, Betty Manley, Roger (DeAnna) "Bubs" Retzlaff, Peggy (Dow) Miller, Sherry Fietzer, Debra (Jim) Olesen, Susan (Timothy) Bohr, and Randall (Ingrid) Retzlaff; sister-in-law, Maren Retzlaff and brother-in-law, David Waterstradt. Gary is further survived by numerous nephews, nieces, other relatives, and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, siblings: Marilyn Sawall, Richard (Cathy) Retzlaff, Sandra Retzlaff, Robert (Mary) Retzlaff, Billy Retzlaff, Barbara Waterstradt, sister-in-law, Lorraine Retzlaff and brother-in-laws, Lyle Fietzer and Wendall Longworth.
Funeral services for Gary will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020, at Emanuel Lutheran Church, New London with Rev. William Heiges officiating. A Visitation for Gary will be held on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Emanuel Lutheran Church in New London. Due to the statewide ban on gatherings larger than ten people, there may be a wait to get in as we will be shuttling people in as other people leave. Burial will be in the Highland Memorial Park in Appleton at 3:00 p.m. on Friday.
The family would like to extend a very special thank you to the staff at Beacon House and Pheasant House for all the care and concern they showed Gary over the years. Also thank you to the ThedaCare Hospice Staff for their care of Gary.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 11 to May 12, 2020