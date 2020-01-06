|
Gary E. Schoeneck
Appleton - Gary Edward Schoeneck, went home to Jesus on January 5, 2020 at the age of 71. Gary was born in Antigo, Wisconsin to the late Oscar Schoeneck and Phyllis Krueger Schoeneck on April 23, 1948.
He excelled in grade school, high school and college athletics, lettering in multiple sports. Throughout his life he loved spending time in the Northwoods of Wisconsin hunting and fishing. In 1968 he met the "Love of his Life" Linda Schultz at Dr. Martin Luther College. They were married on September 27, 1969 in Mishicot, Wisconsin and had 4 children; Jill, Jodi, Elena and Matthew.
Their first 18 years of marriage were spent in Rhinelander Wisconsin, followed by the next 32 years in the Fox Valley area. One of Gary's proudest accomplishments included his involvement in planning and opening Northland Lutheran High School in Merrill, Wisconsin in 1979 to ensure his children would continue to receive a Christian education. His accomplishments also include many years of dedicated service on multiple boards and committees at Zion Ev. Lutheran Church, Rhinelander WI, Martin Luther Ev. Lutheran Church, Neenah WI and Mount Olive Ev. Lutheran Church, Appleton WI. Gary spent his life evangelizing and sharing the love of Jesus with everyone he met. Gary worked in multiple sales and management positions until his retirement.
Gary and Linda recently celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary with their families including Brothers and Sisters, Nieces and Nephews, Gary's mother Phyllis and all his children.
Gary was preceded in death by his father, Oscar Schoeneck; in-laws, Herbert and Enid Schultz; grandparents, many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Gary is survived by his loving wife, Linda Schoeneck; four children: Jill Schoeneck, Jodi (Doug) Bensyl, Elena Schoeneck (James Knight), and Matthew Schoeneck (Alex Mabry); granddaughter, Olivia Mabry; step-granddaughter, Loren Bensyl; mother, Phyllis Schoeneck; brothers: Gregg (Cheri) Schoeneck and Timothy (Rebecca) Schoeneck; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, multiple nephews and nieces.
Visitation will be held Friday, January 10, 2020 at MOUNT OLIVE EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH (930 E. Florida Ave. Appleton) from 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Nathan Wordell officiating. Committal Northland Memorial Park, Rhinelander. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is established in Gary's name for Christian Education. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.
