Services
SWEDBERG FUNERAL HOMES
518 W FIFTH ST
Shawano, WI 54166-2308
(715) 787-4545
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Francis Solanus Catholic Church
Memorial Mass
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis Solanus Catholic Church
Gresham, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Eberhard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Eberhard Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gary Eberhard Sr. Obituary
Gary Eberhard, Sr.

Shawano - Gary Dean Eberhard, Sr. age 80 of Shawano, passed away at home on Tuesday, March 19, 2019.

Gary is survived by: his wife, Margaret of Shawano; his children, Cynthia (Gary) Keuschel of Shawano, Gary (significant other, Sue) Eberhard Jr. of Clintonville, Marcia (significant other, Mike) Switser of Shawano; grandchildren, Harrison Keuschel, Zachary (significant other, Kendra) Keuschel, Michael (significant other, Tiffani) Keuschel, Britteny (Shane) Wadsworth, Daniel (Amanda) Switser, Patrick (Kelly) Switser; many great-grandchildren, other relatives, and friends.

A memorial mass for Gary will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, March 25, 2019 at St. Francis Solanus Catholic Church in Gresham. Visitation will be held at the church on Monday from 9:30 am until the time of the service.

www.swedbergfuneralhome.com



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now