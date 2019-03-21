|
|
Gary Eberhard, Sr.
Shawano - Gary Dean Eberhard, Sr. age 80 of Shawano, passed away at home on Tuesday, March 19, 2019.
Gary is survived by: his wife, Margaret of Shawano; his children, Cynthia (Gary) Keuschel of Shawano, Gary (significant other, Sue) Eberhard Jr. of Clintonville, Marcia (significant other, Mike) Switser of Shawano; grandchildren, Harrison Keuschel, Zachary (significant other, Kendra) Keuschel, Michael (significant other, Tiffani) Keuschel, Britteny (Shane) Wadsworth, Daniel (Amanda) Switser, Patrick (Kelly) Switser; many great-grandchildren, other relatives, and friends.
A memorial mass for Gary will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, March 25, 2019 at St. Francis Solanus Catholic Church in Gresham. Visitation will be held at the church on Monday from 9:30 am until the time of the service.
www.swedbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 21, 2019