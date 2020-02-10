|
Gary F. Marcks
Shiocton - Gary F. Marcks, age 76, passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020. He was born on February 6, 1944, to the late Lyndon F. and Sybil M. (Suprise) Marcks. On November 6, 1976, he was united in marriage to Linda Schoerning in Shiocton. Gary farmed most of his life in the Town of Liberty with his brother Dean until retiring in 1998. He enjoyed watching Wisconsin Badger Football with his sons in the fall and fishing with his sons and grandsons in the spring. Gary loved flying his airplane; he was a private pilot for most of his life.
Gary is survived by his wife of 44 years Linda; sons: Jason (Chris), Lyndon, and Fredrick; grandsons Max and Weston, and Bandit the family dog. He is further survived by numerous brother-in-law's and sister-in-law's nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
His parents and his brother Dean preceded him in death.
Per Gary's wishes, a private family service will be held.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020