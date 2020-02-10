Services
Borchardt & Moder Funeral Homes & Crematory Services
N5645 State Rd 76
Shiocton, WI 54170
(920) 986-3191
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Marcks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary F. Marcks

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary F. Marcks Obituary
Gary F. Marcks

Shiocton - Gary F. Marcks, age 76, passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020. He was born on February 6, 1944, to the late Lyndon F. and Sybil M. (Suprise) Marcks. On November 6, 1976, he was united in marriage to Linda Schoerning in Shiocton. Gary farmed most of his life in the Town of Liberty with his brother Dean until retiring in 1998. He enjoyed watching Wisconsin Badger Football with his sons in the fall and fishing with his sons and grandsons in the spring. Gary loved flying his airplane; he was a private pilot for most of his life.

Gary is survived by his wife of 44 years Linda; sons: Jason (Chris), Lyndon, and Fredrick; grandsons Max and Weston, and Bandit the family dog. He is further survived by numerous brother-in-law's and sister-in-law's nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

His parents and his brother Dean preceded him in death.

Per Gary's wishes, a private family service will be held.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
postcrescent