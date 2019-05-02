|
Gary Faulks
Weyauwega - Gary Oliver Faulks, age 52, went to his heavenly home on April 29, 2019 surrounded by family.
Gary was not only a special needs person; he was special to his family and many of his care givers for his 52 years of life. His mother Gladys dedicated her life to caring for Gary. In Gary's first years he enjoyed the simple things in life like taking walks and eating his favorite foods. He had an enjoyment for music, interacting with his family, laughing with them, and sometimes at them. Gary graduated from Syble Hopp School in De Pere, and after that worked at Waupaca County Industries.
The last 9 years of Gary's life were a little more difficult for him. He wasn't able to walk, or talk, or even have the pleasure of eating. But Gary's family seldom saw the things he couldn't do, but the things he could do; smile, laugh, and love without condition. He could do these things without saying a word, and not everyone has shown those abilities.
If Gary could talk, he would thank the most loving mother for caring for him all these years. She cared for him always; saw him daily these last 9 years along with his sister Marlene. They would care for him, read to him, take for a ride to visit others and show him love. Gary was the essence of toughness through all he endured. Now it's time for him to have peace, no pain, and happiness for eternity with his Heavenly Father.
The family would like to thank the many people that have shown compassion and have helped with caring for Gary over the years. There are too many to list but please know if you ever cared for Gary, we thank you. Most recently, these include the staffs of Lakeview Manor, Crossroads of Weyauwega, his surgeon Dr. Mitchell, Theda Care of Appleton and also Theda Care at Home Hospice.
Gary was preceded in death by his father Oliver, who also loved and cared for him; 2 brothers-in-law Glenn Holzhausen and Chester Gomoll, grandparents, uncles and aunts. He is survived by his mother Gladys Faulks; sisters: Marlene Holzhausen, Kathleen (Jeff) Miller, and Judy (Brian) Buchholz; nephews: Jason Gomoll and Andrew (Sara) Buchholz.
The Christian Funeral for Gary will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter Ev. Lutheran Church in Weyauwega with Rev. Aaron Kristopeit officiating. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Weyauwega. A visitation for Gary will be held at the church on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 2, 2019