Valley Funeral Home
2211 N. Richmond St.
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 733-5435
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Valley Funeral Home
2211 N. Richmond St.
Appleton, WI 54911
Memorial service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
3:00 PM
Valley Funeral Home
2211 N. Richmond St.
Appleton, WI 54911
Gary "Crazy" Fryfogle


1953 - 2019
Gary "Crazy" Fryfogle Obituary
Gary "Crazy" Fryfogle

Appleton - Gary "Crazy" Fryfogle, 66, died Tuesday November 19, 2019 at home in Appleton, WI. He was born on July 13, 1953 in Appleton, WI. The son of William and Matilda (Achterberg) Fryfogle. On July 19, 1975 he married Judith Treichel. He worked at Miller Electric for 41 years until his retirement on March 3, 2015. During his free time, Gary enjoyed working on cars with his brother Larry, watching NASCAR and the Packers, enjoying a cold beer at Grumpy's Bar, and pulling pranks on loved ones. He especially loved spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by: two children: son Cory (Tina), New Holstein, and daughter Jennifer (Jeremy) Jansen, Appleton; two grandsons: Cole and Mason; two Brothers: Larry (Lynn) Fryfogle and Orv (Linda) Crane and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, his love of his life Judith in 2019, sister and brother-in-law: Larue (Dick) Hunt.

Memorial Service will be held on Monday November 25, 2019 at 3:00 PM at VALLEY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held on Monday November 25, 2019 at 1:00 PM until the hour of service at 3:00 PM.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the ThedaCare Hospice team especially Christina, and the ThedaCare Cancer Center especially Jackie and Kaylie, for all of their care and compassion.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
