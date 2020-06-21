Gary J. Bauer
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary J. Bauer

Menasha -

Gary J. Bauer, age 67, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. He was born December 16, 1952 in Neenah, son of the late William and Carol (La Fond) Bauer.

Gary graduated from St. Mary Central High School with the class of 1971. He retired from SCA Tissue after working there for 43 years. Gary was active with their Union Organization. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, spending time with family and friends and scratch-offs.

Gary is survived by his daughter, Katie Bauer; son, Michael Bauer; grandson, Mason Bauer; his sister, Kathleen Bauer Holewinski; nephew, Kevin (Tammy) Londerville; and grand-nephews Bryce and Brayden.

A Memorial Service will be held at 6:00 PM on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home. The visitation will be held from 5:00 PM until the hour of service. In lieu of flowers a memorial is being established in Gary's name.

Westgor Funeral Home

205 W. Doty Ave. Neenah 722-7151

Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Neenah’s Westgor Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
920-722-7151
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

9 entries
May 18, 2020
We will truly miss Gary at Moen Lake Campground, he was the first person I met at camp and he was always so friendly and willing to help when needed.
We are so sorry for your loss of your father, grandfather and brother.
Camp will not be the same with Gary
Sincerely
Jim and barb Klassy
Jim Klassy
Friend
May 17, 2020
I worked with Gary for many years at WTM (SCA). He was an awesome person and a good friend. My heart goes out to the whole Bauer / Londerville family in their loss. Gary will be
Deeply missed by all who knew him. May he R.I.P
With deepest sympathy.
Pam Leopold
Pam Leopold
Friend
May 16, 2020
I worked with Gary at SCA as a Trainer for many years. We had many fun times together. So sorry for your loss. I pray for peace for all of his family.
Cyndy Hanson
Coworker
May 16, 2020
worked with Gary at SCA tissue for 35 years..a great person...will be missed ..so sorry for your loss....
Debbie Lemke
Coworker
May 16, 2020
My condolences to your family.
Carol Franz
May 15, 2020
Gary was a great guy, fun to be around and work with. RIP
George Schneider (Jr)
Coworker
May 15, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Doug Nelson
Coworker
May 15, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. Mike Adams. New London ,wi
Mike Adams
Friend
May 15, 2020
Thinking of you during this sad time. Hope the happy memories flood your heart with peace.
Jim and Sue Vine
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved