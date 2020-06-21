We will truly miss Gary at Moen Lake Campground, he was the first person I met at camp and he was always so friendly and willing to help when needed.
We are so sorry for your loss of your father, grandfather and brother.
Camp will not be the same with Gary
Sincerely
Jim and barb Klassy
Gary J. Bauer
Menasha -
Gary J. Bauer, age 67, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. He was born December 16, 1952 in Neenah, son of the late William and Carol (La Fond) Bauer.
Gary graduated from St. Mary Central High School with the class of 1971. He retired from SCA Tissue after working there for 43 years. Gary was active with their Union Organization. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, spending time with family and friends and scratch-offs.
Gary is survived by his daughter, Katie Bauer; son, Michael Bauer; grandson, Mason Bauer; his sister, Kathleen Bauer Holewinski; nephew, Kevin (Tammy) Londerville; and grand-nephews Bryce and Brayden.
A Memorial Service will be held at 6:00 PM on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home. The visitation will be held from 5:00 PM until the hour of service. In lieu of flowers a memorial is being established in Gary's name.
Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Ave. Neenah 722-7151
Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com
