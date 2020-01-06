|
Gary "Snapper" Knapp
Shiocton - Gary J. Knapp "Snapper", age 74, passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020. He was born on December 13, 1945, son of the late Arnold Jr. and Carmen (Thornton) Knapp. On October 3, 1970, he married Linda Steede at St. Denis Church in Shiocton; she preceded him in death on January 11, 2016. Gary served his country in the US Army and was a member of the American Legion Post #512 in Shiocton. He worked in the quarry for MCC and also was a co-owner of Knapp's Bus Service.
Gary is survived by his daughter Sara Knapp and a brother Bob Paul. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, a son Terry, and his step-father Marlin "Gus" Paul.
A memorial service for Gary will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020, at Noon at the Borchardt & Moder Funeral Home in Shiocton with Rev. Paul Hinz officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Military Funeral Honors will be held at the funeral home.
Special thanks to Shiocton-Bovina EMS and Fire Department.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020