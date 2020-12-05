1/
Gary Konkel
1949 - 2020
Gary Konkel

Oshkosh - Gary R. Konkel passed away unexpectedly at home on November 21, 2020 in Oshkosh. He was born June 12, 1949 in New London, Wisconsin to Richard and Marie (Jarvais) Konkel.

Gary received an associate degree in journalism and horticulture. He married Brenda (maiden name) on April 1, 2004. Gary was a truck driver and in his spare time he enjoyed fishing, riding his Harley and spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife Brenda; sisters, Kathy (Gene) Duch, Judy (Tennis) Tulpan; brother, Steve Konkel; daughters, Crystal Buss and Terrie Harpine; step-daughter, Shawna (Brad) Lahner; step-sons, Jason (Laurie) Mundt and William (Amanda) Mundt; as well as many nieces nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Preceding him in death are his parents, Richard and Marie (Jarvais) Konkel; sister, Jane; and his brother, Robert.

There will be a celebration of life at a later date because everyone knows, Gary enjoyed a good party.

Memorials may be sent to the Christine Ann Center.

A special thank you to his sister Kathy, for all her help with Gary.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Seefeld Family of Funeral Chapels
1025 Oregon Street
Oshkosh, WI 54902-6456
(920) 236-7750
December 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Seefeld Family of Funeral Chapels
