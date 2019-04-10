|
Gary L. Guyette
Weyauwega - Gary Leo Guyette, age 72, of Weyauwega, passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019 at his residence. Gary was born on June 1, 1946 in Shiocton, son of the late George and Magel (Bradley) Guyette. On December 11, 1965 he was united in marriage to Mary Rose Schroeder at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Black Creek. Gary served his country from 1965 -1967. He served his time in Vietnam as a helicopter mechanic. He brought back with him, health issues from agent orange, which would surface in his later years. Gary had a love for life and enjoyed his Honda Gold Wing, along with many, many adventures. Joining them was Gary's beloved brother and his wife, Roger and Mary Jane Guyette. He loved fishing, golfing and playing pool in his younger years. Gary had the ability to fix just about anything!
Gary is survived by his wife, Mary Rose; his children, Margo (Hans) Berg and Lance (Korena) Guyette; grandchildren, Ashley Fletcher, Tyler, Landen and McKenzie Guyette; step-grandchildren, Mallory (Griffin) Thorne and Leah Berg; great-grandchildren, Alanna Weed and Annabella and Ashton Kuenzi; step-great-grandson, Atticus Thorne; sisters, Beverly Thoma, Nancy Wenberg, Ruth Larsen, Diane Wendt and Georgianna Schmidt; brother-in-law, Leroy Knapp. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Leo (Phyllis) Guyette, Robert (Betty) Guyette, Richard (Mary Ann) Guyette and Roger Guyette; sisters, Lorraine Schied, Lucille (Lawrence) Giesen and Shirley Knapp and brothers-in-law, Elroy Thoma, George Wendt, Daniel Schmidt and Charles Wenberg.
A Celebration of Life for Gary will be held on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Grandview Golf Course (135 John St.) in Hortonville from 11:00 a.m-4:00 p.m.
To my silver eagle- You gave me an adventurous journey during our life together and two awesome kids, that gave us beautiful grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Honey, I will forever hold you in my heart and soul. I can't wait to see you in heaven! ~Mary Rose~
Dad- I am proud to be your daughter, we will love you forever and your smile and laughter will light up heaven. ~Hans & Margo~
Pop- I love you more than you will ever know! You were more like a father to me than a grandfather. We were blessed to have you in our lives. ~Ashley and kids~
An amazing grandpa, who taught me well and allowed me to learn along side my big brother and sister. You showed me that the more work you put in, the more you get out and I will cherish that lesson you have taught me. I will always keep my memories with you close to heart and I love you forever. ~Landen~
Grandpa, you taught me so much about everything. I will cherish every day I got with you. I love you Grandpa! ~Tyler~
