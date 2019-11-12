|
Gary L. Laabs
Neenah - Gary L. Laabs, age 79, was born to eternal life on Sunday, November 10, 2019 with his family by his side. He was born in Waupaca on February 28, 1940 to the late LaRoy and LaVall Laabs. Gary married Jean Hansen on December 27, 1960, and their marriage was blessed with 58 years and four children. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from '60 to '63 in Darmstadt, Germany. Gary went on to work at P.H. Glatfelter for 37 years and retired in 2003.
He had an infectious sense of humor and was a joy to be around. Gary loved deer hunting, gardening, and working in his yard. He took particular pride in making sure he had the best-looking lawn around. Gary was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife, Jean Laabs; children: Barbara (Kevin) Benner, Randy (special friend Jill) Laabs, Dawn (special friend Dan) Malueg, and Tammy Heifort; 9 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, many other relatives, and friends.
The Memorial Service for Gary will be held at Noon on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Martin Luther Lutheran Church, 436 S. Lake Street, Neenah. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:00 am until the hour of the service. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established.
Gary's family would like to give a warm thank you to the nurses and doctors at St. Elizabeth Cancer Center for all their wonderful care.
