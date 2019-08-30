Services
O'Connell Funeral Home - Little Chute
1776 East Main Street
Little Chute, WI 54140
(920) 788-6237
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
MOUNT OLIVE EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH
930 E. Florida Ave.
Appleton, WI
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
MOUNT OLIVE EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH
930 E. Florida Ave.
Appleton, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Meyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary L. Meyer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary L. Meyer Obituary
Gary L. Meyer

Appleton - Gary L. Meyer, age 73, died Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Gary is survived by his wife of 53 years, Dianne; children: Craig L. (Janneen) of Appleton and Kendra L. (Tim) White of Green Bay.

Visitation will be held Monday, September 2, 2019 at MOUNT OLIVE EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH (930 E. Florida Ave. Appleton) beginning at 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Nathan Wordell will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Fox Valley Lutheran High School Football Program are appreciated. To see the full obituary and to sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.

Gary's family would like to thank the staff at ThedaCare at Home Hospice for the compassionate care he received.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Connell Funeral Home - Little Chute
Download Now
postcrescent