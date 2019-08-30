|
|
Gary L. Meyer
Appleton - Gary L. Meyer, age 73, died Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Gary is survived by his wife of 53 years, Dianne; children: Craig L. (Janneen) of Appleton and Kendra L. (Tim) White of Green Bay.
Visitation will be held Monday, September 2, 2019 at MOUNT OLIVE EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH (930 E. Florida Ave. Appleton) beginning at 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Nathan Wordell will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Fox Valley Lutheran High School Football Program are appreciated. To see the full obituary and to sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.
Gary's family would like to thank the staff at ThedaCare at Home Hospice for the compassionate care he received.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Aug. 30, 2019