Gary L. Strebe
Appleton - Gary Lee Strebe, 70, died Saturday June 22, 2019 at his residence. He was born February 26, 1949 in Manawa, son of the late Clarence and Elsie (Oppor) Strebe. Gary married Nancy (Towne) on September 18, 1976 at First English Lutheran Church, Appleton.
Gary graduated from Manawa High School in 1967. He worked at Appvion (Appleton Papers) for 44 years, retiring in 2011. Since his retirement, Gary enjoyed participating in cribbage and Sheepshead leagues in Appleton, Manawa and Scandinavia. He was a long time member of First English Lutheran Church, Appleton, Gary could be seen many Sundays in the gathering area serving coffee and treats, he said it was the best part of Sunday service. Throughout the years, Gary volunteered his time and talents for the Arc Fox Cities, SOAR Fox Cities and the Special Olympics. Along with his family, Gary was awarded the Arc Fox Cities "Volunteer of the Year". He could be seen serving brats and homemade sauerkraut at the walkabout and roasting corn at the annual corn roast. Gary loved to hunt, fish, golf and trap shoot. Spending time at his deer hunting shack in November, was the highlight of the year.
Gary is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Nancy; their daughter Laura; two sisters: Norma (Dennis) Zahn, Clintonville and Jean Smith, New London; two brothers: Arleigh (Janet), New London and Walter (Elizabeth), Manawa; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. He was further preceded in death by his sister and brother in-law, Loretta (Don) Budsberg; brother and sister in-law, Verlyn (Mary) Strebe; brother in-law, John Smith; father and mother in-law: Ben and Lenora (Barden) Towne; four sisters and brothers in-law; Bette (Tom) Roberts, Carol (Howie) Gaudette, Nila (Larry) Getchel and Shirley (David) Huhn; and a brother in-law, Robert Towne.
Memorial service for Gary will be 11:00 AM on Saturday June 29, 2019 at FIRST ENGLISH LUTHERAN CHURCH, 326 E North Street, Appleton with Rev. Mary Bauer officiating. Visitation will be held at the church Saturday morning beginning at 9:00 until 10:45 AM with the service to follow at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.
Gary's family would like to extend a special thank you to the Grand Chute Fire and Rescue, for all of their care and compassion.
Gary was an amazing husband and father. His encouragement and pride for his daughter Laura was one of the most precious gifts a father could offer.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from June 25 to June 28, 2019