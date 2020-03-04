Services
Wichmann Tri-County Chapel
1592 Oneida St.
Menasha, WI 54952
(920) 831-9905
Gary L. Wassmann


1950 - 2020
Gary L. Wassmann Obituary
Gary L. Wassmann

Appleton - Gary L. Wassmann, age 69, passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020 at his home. Born on September 30, 1950, son of the late Norman and Roseann (Liethen) Wassmann. Gary proudly served his country in the US Air Force until his honorable discharge as a Sargent. Gary worked at the Appleton Water Department until his retirement in 2010. Gary was an avid history reader, loved model airplanes and enjoyed trips to Kangaroo Lake in Door County. He had many friends, enjoyed talking, joking and taking care of those around him.

He is survived by his sons: Nik, Doug and Sam Wassmann; three grandchildren and one on the way; brothers: Tony (Lynn M.) Wassmann and Mory (Lynn R.) Wassmann.

Private funeral services for Gary will be held at a later date and he will be laid to rest at King Veteran Cemetery.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 4 to Mar. 8, 2020
