|
|
Gary L. Westerman
Appleton, Wisconsin - Gary L. Westerman, age 77, of Appleton, Wisconsin, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 in Appleton surrounded by his loving family. He was born on January 23, 1942 to the late John and Viola Westerman in Mankato, MN. After attending Seymour High School, he was united in marriage to Cathy Birling on June 23, 1962 at St. John Catholic Church in Seymour and would raise 5 children together. Gary worked as a home builder and land developer until his retirement in 1984.
Gary was a fantastic husband, father and grandpa. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, playing sheephead, hunting, time on the lake and being an armchair quarterback for the Green Bay Packers and Bayport Pirates. More than anything, Pa enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Gary is survived by his wife of 56 years, Cathy; his children, LuAnne (Dave) Witthuhn, Roxanne (special friend, Rob) Jansen, Shawn (Jim) Smith, Connie Westerman and Gary Lee (Jenny); grandchildren, Nathan Witthuhn, Ashley (James) Ozmer, Amber (Andrew) Kissner, Chris (Caroline) Greene, Jessica (fiancé, Dustin) Jansen, Dallas Westerman, Trey Westerman, Libby Westerman, Josh Westerman, Victor (Sara) Smith and Nathaniel Smith; 8 great-grandchildren; siblings, Eugene "Skipper" (Jacqui) Westerman and Rita Peters; in-laws, Mary Brown, Betty Harris, Mike (Jean) Birling and Ron (Jane) Birling; many neighbors, family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandchildren, Elizabeth Westerman, Coy Westerman and Jeremy Jansen; siblings, Kenneth Westerman; mother and father-in-law, Alex and Elsie Birling; siblings-in-laws, Richard Brown, Tom and Betty Birling, Bill Birling, Rod Harris and Pete Peters; and a nephew, Randy Allen.
A Visitation for Gary will take place from 4-7 PM on Monday, April 1, 2019 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 500 W. Marquette St., Appleton, with a Vigil Service at 7 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 2, at St. Pius X, byRev. James Jugenheimer. Family and friends may visit at the church from 9:30 AM until the time of the mass.
In lieu of flowers, a portion of any memorial donations will be donated to one of Gary's favorite charities by the family.
Gary's family would like to extend a special thank you to the doctors and nurses of St. Elizabeth Hospital and the Ascension Richmond St. Clinic.
To leave a special memory or condolences with Gary's family, please visit wichmannfuneralhomes.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019