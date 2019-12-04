Services
Weber-Hill Funeral Home
302 South Lake Avenue
Crandon, WI 54520
(715) 478-2322
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:15 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Pickerel, WI
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:15 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Pickerel, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Marquardt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Marquardt


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary Marquardt Obituary
Gary Marquardt

Pickerel - Gary E. Marquardt, 75, of Pickerel, WI passed away Monday, December 2, 2019 at his home. Gary was born December 24, 1943 in Sturgeon Bay, WI the son of Charles and Amelia (Revoir) Marquardt. Gary grew up in Little Chute WI where he married Mary Ann Lenz on October 1, 1963. They moved to the Pickerel area in 1968 and he worked at Connors in Laona as a furniture pattern maker. He also owned Lily River Lodge Resort for 17 years. Gary and Mary spent many happy winters in Arizona. Gary loved fishing and watching the deer.

Surviving Gary are his wife of 56 years, Mary Marquardt; daughter, Vickie Marquardt; son, James Marquardt (Laney); Scott (Ingrid) Marquardt; 9 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; brother, Wayne "Boots" (Linda) Marquardt; sisters-in-law, Pat and Carol

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Dorothy (Joe); Toots (Jim); Helen (Ole); Evie (Ralph) Verbeten; brothers, Gordy (Gertie); Bud (Theresa); Dale, Norm and Bill.

Memorial Services will be held at 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Pickerel with Fr. David Zimmerman officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to time of service at church.

The family would like to thank the LeRoyer Hospice for all the compassionate care they provided for Gary.

Weber-Hill Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences for the family may be directed to www.weberhillfuneralhome.com

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
postcrescent