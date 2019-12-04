|
|
Gary Marquardt
Pickerel - Gary E. Marquardt, 75, of Pickerel, WI passed away Monday, December 2, 2019 at his home. Gary was born December 24, 1943 in Sturgeon Bay, WI the son of Charles and Amelia (Revoir) Marquardt. Gary grew up in Little Chute WI where he married Mary Ann Lenz on October 1, 1963. They moved to the Pickerel area in 1968 and he worked at Connors in Laona as a furniture pattern maker. He also owned Lily River Lodge Resort for 17 years. Gary and Mary spent many happy winters in Arizona. Gary loved fishing and watching the deer.
Surviving Gary are his wife of 56 years, Mary Marquardt; daughter, Vickie Marquardt; son, James Marquardt (Laney); Scott (Ingrid) Marquardt; 9 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; brother, Wayne "Boots" (Linda) Marquardt; sisters-in-law, Pat and Carol
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Dorothy (Joe); Toots (Jim); Helen (Ole); Evie (Ralph) Verbeten; brothers, Gordy (Gertie); Bud (Theresa); Dale, Norm and Bill.
Memorial Services will be held at 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Pickerel with Fr. David Zimmerman officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to time of service at church.
The family would like to thank the LeRoyer Hospice for all the compassionate care they provided for Gary.
Weber-Hill Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019