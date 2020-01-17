Services
Valley Funeral Home
2211 N. Richmond St.
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 733-5435
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Valley Funeral Home
2211 N. Richmond St.
Appleton, WI 54911
Service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Valley Funeral Home
2211 N. Richmond St.
Appleton, WI 54911
Gary Michael Feistel


1957 - 2020
Gary Michael Feistel Obituary
Gary Michael Feistel

Appleton - Gary Michael Feistel, 62 of Appleton passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Tuesday January 14, 2020.

Gary was born November 27, 1957 to the late Norman and Viola (Lyons) Feistel in Appleton. Gary graduated from Appleton East High School in 1976. Gary worked as a Coater Operator at Appleton Coated LLC for 37 years, retiring in 2018.

Gary was a big sports fan. He enjoyed his Green Bay Packers and Chicago Cubs. Gary enjoyed golf, watching movies, shaking dice at his local watering hole, and spending time with friends and family. Gary also enjoyed being with his dogs, Zoey and Chloe. Gary was a proud parent, husband and grandpa.

Gary is survived by his wife of 12 years Amy; his sons Joseph (Emily) Feistel, Jeffrey (Jennifer) Feistel, his step daughters Ashley (Jesse) Messman, and Courtney Malueg. Seven grandchildren; Scarlett, Sofia, Stella, Aislyn, Nathan, Madison and Brantley. Gary is further survived by his sisters Chris (Dale) Keller and Barb (Dave) Anderson; as well as a sister in law Andrea (David) Jury, mother in law Diane Harke and father in law Michael Felzer, nieces, nephews, and other relative and friends.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents Norman and Viola Feistel; his sister Karen Feistel as well as grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A memorial service for Gary will be held on Friday January 24, 2020 at Valley Funeral home in Appleton. Visitation from 4:00pm-6:00pm, followed by an open mic from 6:00pm-7:00pm for all to share memories and stories of Gary.

Gary's family would like to give a special Thank You to the ICU staff at St. Elizabeth hospital.

You are and always will be my best friend and love of my life.

It hurts to have you gone but, I know I will be with you again someday.

I love you always.

Your wife,

Amy

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020
