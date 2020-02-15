|
|
Gary Mortensen
Appleton - Gary Lee Mortensen, age 85, passed away peacefully with his family by his side at St. Elizabeth Hospital after a short illness. Gary was born in Big Falls, WI, son of Alfred and Ella (Sprenger) Mortensen. After graduating from Marion High School in 1952, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corp. Gary proudly served a tour during the Korean War. During his leave, he married his high school sweet heart, Lois Neimuth. Sadly she passed in 1987. Once he returned from service, he took a job at the Gilbert Paper Company. Gary retired as Maintenance Superintendent after 39 years of employment. He was fortunate enough to find love again when he met his significant other, Joan Stutz. They have enjoyed the last 30 years together.
Gary loved the outdoors; hunting, fishing, and playing golf. He was always willing to lend a helping hand or to fix what was broken. Besides wood working, Gary enjoyed telling jokes, spending time with his friends and family, and ending the day with an occasional gin and tonic.
He is survived by his significant other: Joan Stutz; his children: Mike (Darlene) Mortensen, Cyndy (Phil) Dill, Mark (Julie) Mortensen, and Lisa (John) Schwinn; his grandchildren: Jason, Tara, David, Scott, Craig, Ross, and Bridie; and his great grandchildren: Cade, Aria, Connor, Claire and Avery. He is further survived by his sister: June Lorrig and Lois's family. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife: Lois.
The memorial service for Gary will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at ST. TIMOTHY LUTHERAN CHURCH, 473 7th Street, Menasha, with Rev David Skarsten officiating. Visitation will take place from 9:00 am until the time of service. Service will be followed by full military honors. Online condolence may be expressed a www.wichmannfargo.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials benefiting the Honor Flight are appreciated.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020