Gary R. Eick
Kaukauna - Gary R. Eick, age 84, died Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the St. Paul Home. He was born in Seymour on August 14, 1936 to the late Alvin and Pearl (Sigl) Eick. Gary married Nancy Schroeder at Holy Cross Parish on November 7, 1987. He enjoyed trips to the casino, wintering in Florida, and spending time at the family cottage.
Gary is survived by his wife, Nancy; children: Lori (Dennis) Marsicek of Kaukauna; David Eick, Little Chute; Robert (Diana) Eick, North Carolina; and Paul (friend Kay) Eick of Appleton; Nancy's children: John (Julie) Schroeder of Kaukauna; Sharon Schroeder of Florida; niece, Mary Pat Rausch of Kaukauna; grandchildren: Jeremiah (Brenna) Marsicek, Lisa (Nate) Couillard, Luke (Christina) Marsicek, Jacob Marsicek, and Angie Eick; and great grandchildren: Kane, Henry, Cora, and Brandon. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in death by his infant sister, Catherine.
A private funeral will be held at O'Connell Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Park.
We would like to thank the staff at the Saint Paul Home for the care and compassion they had with Dad there, especially in his final days. It was truly a blessing.