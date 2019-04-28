Gary R. Tesch



Menasha - Gary Tesch passed away peacefully Monday, April 22, 2019 at the age of 72, while surrounded by family. Gary was born in Oshkosh on February 18th, 1947.



Gary worked at Neenah Paper for 29 years before retiring in 2013. He was a tireless worker who did whatever it took to raise his family the right way and took great pride in providing for his family. Since his retirement he enjoyed watching his Milwaukee Brewers every chance he could get. Gary was a loving husband and caring father to his children. He took immense joy and pleasure in spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. It was clear to all, this gave him so much enjoyment. He meant the world to many people and will be missed.



Gary is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Ervin.



Gary is survived by his family, wife Terry Tesch. Children, Jennifer Tesch, fiancee John Sokel, son, Kevin Tesch, daughter, Sara Koski, husband Gene Koski. Grandchildren, Remington Bartlein, Ceaira Tesch, fiancee Josh Swender, Michael Thurber, Stephanie Tomajcik. Great grandchildren, Bentley Tesch, Marley Swender, Landon Swender, Molly Swender, Mila Thurber. Brothers, Herb Tesch, wife Karen Tesch, Larry Tesch, wife Karen Tesch. Numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews.



The family would like to extend our gratitude to the Neenah/Menasha Fire Department and Gold Cross Ambulance. The family is especially thankful for the entire staff at Theda Clark for their tireless work and support they provide on a daily basis.



In lieu of a funeral service, a Celebration of Life will be held Saturday May 18th from 1pm-4pm at Washington Park in Neenah, WI.











