Services
Wichmann Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 739-1231
Gary R. Thompson

Gary R. Thompson Obituary
Gary R. Thompson

Kimberly - Gary Ross Thompson, 83, moved on to be with his Savior and Lord on October 12, 2019.

Gary is survived by his wife of 64 years Kay Ann Thompson; his children Timothy Mark Thompson (Tiffany Lee Thompson) and Tamara Kay Breuninger. He had 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

God, family and servanthood characterized his life. He spent many years of his life serving God, going wherever God sent him. He was drafted by the Army and spent 3 years serving our country. He began his ministry at California Center for Biblical Studies, then Rawhide Boys Ranch, and International Teams. He was a missionary and a pastor. God used him in many people's lives. He is going to be eternally missed.

There will be a visitation for Gary at Christ The Rock Community Church, W6254 US Hwy 10/114 in Menasha, Wisconsin, 54952, (920) 730-8383, on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 4:00pm to 6:30pm. There will be a Memorial Service at Christ the Rock from 6:30pm to 7:30pm with fellowship and refreshments to follow. For more information and to express condolences, please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
