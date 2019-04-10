|
Gary Rohm
Appleton - Gary Edward Rohm "Gar-Bear"
W3807 Center Valley Rd, Appleton
Age 70, passed away March 25, 2019 in the comfort of his home. Gary was born on September 3, 1949 in Appleton, WI to Edward William Rohm and Della Edna Gustafson. He was raised on and worked his parents farm alongside his brothers. Gary graduated from Freedom High School in 1967 and went on to achieve a Bachelors degree in Business Administration from UW-Whitewater. Following college, he went on to work as a mason apprentice and later established his own construction company, Gary Rohm Construction, for 25+ years. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, fishing, hunting, shooting sporting clays, teaching ballroom dancing, and coaching youth girls' softball. His friends and family would describe him as a hard-working, fun-loving, warm hearted man. Gary is survived by his brother Brent (Barbara), Appleton; his children: Bryan (Staci), De Pere; Erika, Neenah; and Jeannine, Marshall; his nephew & Godson: Craig (Jess) and nephew: Chad (Vanessa); great-nieces & nephews: Jovie, Addisyn, and Bryanna; and his grandchildren: Hailey, Jadyn, Peighton, Coltrane, Xavia, Rick, Jeremy, Lucas, and Paige. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, David and Kenneth; and his son, Jamie.
The family is honoring Gary's wishes for a private dedication only. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to: Attn: Bryan Rohm, W3807 Center Valley Rd., Appleton, WI 54913
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 10, 2019