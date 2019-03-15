|
|
Gary Schaumberg
Seymour - Gary F. Schaumberg, 67, of Seymour passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at UW Hospital in Madison due to complications during a liver transplant. He was born October 28, 1951, son of Gerald and Gladys (Wagner) Schaumberg. On May 18, 1973, he was united in marriage to the love of his life Rebecca Gritt at St. Mary Catholic Church in Black Creek.
Gary was a 1969 graduate of Seymour High School. Gary eventually left the family farm to pursue his dream of construction. This led to the establishment of Schaumberg Builders where his sons eventually joined him in the family business. He built many beautiful homes, including log homes, and commercial properties throughout Wisconsin, the Midwest and in Florida.
He was a lifelong long member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Seymour and enjoyed worshipping with his family regularly. Gary had a strong faith in the Lord and was at peace with whatever plans God held for him.
Gary served his country faithfully in the United States Army Reserve for 30+ years, attaining the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 4. He proudly served during Desert Storm and was deployed to Saudi Arabia with the 395th Ordinance Company based out of Appleton. Gary had many lifelong friends during his service and he and Becky often spent time with his "Army buddies" and their spouses. He loved his country and was proud of his service, and was a member of the Krause-Kraft Mueller American Legion Post 106 in Seymour.
He served as the Chairman of Town of Oneida from 2017 until the time of his passing.
Without a doubt Gary's biggest passion was his family. He thoroughly enjoyed being a loving husband, father, grandfather, father-in-law, son, and brother. There were many years spent at the family cottage on Shawano Lake, one of his favorite places. Gary loved living in the home that he built for himself and Becky, raising his family there, and simply just looking at the woods. His wide grin and loving and gentle spirit were clear to all whenever he was in the presence of his grandkids. Gary was well respected throughout the community and will be dearly missed by many.
Surviving is his loving wife of 45 years, Rebecca; daughter, Holly (fiance Andy Pevonka); sons: Bruce (Jessie), Ryan (Andrea), and Paul (Ellen) Schaumberg. He is further survived by his grandchildren: Jackson, Thatcher, Nolan, Sophia, Luke, Grant, and Rhett Schaumberg. Gary is also survived by his mother, Gladys Schaumberg; siblings: Grace Daoust, Karen Schmit, and Scott (Sarah) Schaumberg; and many loving in-laws. He will also be missed by many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by three brothers: Bruce, Douglas, and Greg; his father, Gerald Schaumberg; parents-in-law: Edward and Esther Gritt; brothers-in-law: Mike Schmit, Bob Daoust, Fran VerVoort and Keith Gritt.
Friends may call at St. John Catholic Church, Seymour on Sunday, March 17,2019, from 4 pm to 8 pm with a prayer service at 8 pm. Visitation will continue at the church on Monday, March 18, 2019, from 9:00 am until the funeral mass at 11:00 am with Father Bob Kabat and Deacon Rich Matuszak officiating. Military honors will take place following mass. Burial will take place in St. John Catholic Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed to Gary's family at www.muehlboettcher.com
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Gary's memory.
Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour is assisting the family with arrangements.
A special thank you to the doctors and staff at Bellin and UW Hospitals for all the care and concern provided during this past year.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 15, 2019