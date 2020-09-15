1/1
Gary "Sarge" Seidl
1942 - 2020
Gary "Sarge" Seidl

Seymour - Gary "Sarge" Seidl, 78, passed away peacefully at St. Mary's Hospital on Monday, 14 Sept 2020. Gary was born on 29 Jan 1942 to Lenard "Butch" and Marion "Sis" (Vanden Langenberg) Seidl. He married Judy Morgan on 13 Oct 1962 and enjoyed 45 years of marriage before Judy's passing in 2007.

Gary worked for Morning Glory Dairy for 40 years in Little Chute and De Pere locations. He was also a union steward through the Teamsters Local 75 for many of those years.

In his younger days, Gary was an avid sportsman, enjoying bowling, deer hunting, and pheasant hunting with his extended family in South Dakota. He loved playing golf and was found on the fairways of Crystal Springs throughout the spring, summer, and early fall months, as well as being with his friends, the Kockens, for a very "competitive" golf outing every fall in northern Wisconsin.

What he is best known for was his many years playing modified pitch softball. Gary was a tremendously accomplished pitcher, receiving many accolades through his playing days including a Lifetime Achievement Award and the highest honor possible - being the first modified pitch player inducted into the Wisconsin State Amateur Softball Association Hall of Fame in 1995.

Gary is survived by his son, Brian (Kathy) Seidl, Melbourne, FL; his daughter, Traci (Brian) Janisch, Pardeeville; one daughter-in-law, Holly Seidl, Green Bay; grandchildren: Joe (Andrea) Ross, Stephen (Carolyn) Seidl, Kimberly (special friend, Cody) Seidl, John (special friend, Leah) Janisch, Aubrey Seidl, Jeremy Janisch, and Alexandra Seidl; and his great-grand daughter, Izabella Miranda-Ross. Gary is further survived by his brothers, Jim (Carol) Seidl, Seymour, and Cal (Mary) Seidl, Greenleaf; and one sister, Jan Mura (special friend Mike), Green Bay; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents and in-laws, Gary was preceded in death by his wife, Judy Seidl; his son, Kurt Seidl; his brother, Ken Seidl; as well as many other uncles, aunts, and other family.

Friends may call at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 145 St. Joseph's Drive, Oneida, on Friday, September 18, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at 11:00 a.m., Fr. David Ruby officiating. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery.

The family would like to thank the numerous doctors, nurses, and medical professionals who helped dad through many challenges over the years, and a special thanks for the St. Mary's and Unity Hospice staff who assisted at the end. Another special thanks goes to the staff and residents at Shepherd's Inn, Seymour, for the care and friendship shown to dad over the past 2 years.

Online condolences may be expressed to Gary's family at www.muehlboettcher.com






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Calling hours
09:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
SEP
18
Service
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
