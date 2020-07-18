Gary W. Shaw
Combined Locks - Gary W. Shaw, Combined Locks, age 65, died at his home on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. He was born on August 21, 1954, the son of Charles and Jaynett (Ressler) Shaw. Gary started life in Walnut Creek, California and lived in many different cities as his father was transferred for his career at American Can and the family settled in Neenah, Wisconsin. This is where Gary found his home and love of music. Known for his guitar skills, Gary loved performing and the wonderful lifelong friendships developed with his band mates that continued to his final days. Starting at Shattuck Middle School with his band Guilford Forgery he was hooked on performing and amazingly, they were asked to perform at their class reunions for the Neenah Class of '72. Through out the years he was in numerous bands including Tackenridge County, Air Mail Special, Curly's Hat Band, Blue River, Catch 22, Rockasaurus, Big Lake All Stars, Wolfgang, Joe Tones, Pumpin' Ethyl, Lil' Davy Max, and FOG. He had a taste of the national touring scene and decided it was not for him preferring to be home for his son Keif Shaw.
In 1977 Gary began his career at Henri's Music, giving him the perfect place to combine his passion for music, people, and mind for business. Through the years he guided so many musicians and developed many friendships. When Henri's closed in 2010 Gary followed his passion and joined the team at Island Music.
Gary was proud to be honored by the WAMI (Wisconsin Area Music Industry) on their Wall of Honor 2020 recognizing his contributions to the music scene.
Outside of music Gary loved spending time at home, eating good food, cheering on the Bucks, Brewers, and Packers and most importantly enjoying time with family and friends.
Gary is survived by his wife of 22 years, Beth; son, Keif (special friend Connie Leitzke) Shaw; grandchildren: Darian (Nick) Konwal and Payne (fiancée Kylie Waller) Hughes; great granddaughter, Aubree Konwal; mother, Jaynett Shaw; brother, Charles (Deb Neulander) Shaw II; father-in-law, Michael Hubacek; brothers and sisters-in-law: Joe (special friend Kathy Thomas) Hubacek, Judy (special friend Roger Kammueller) Hubacek, and Lisa (Brad) Teetzen; and nieces, Emma and Jessica Teetzen. He is further survived by other relatives and many friends.
Gary was preceded in death by his father, Charles Shaw; and mother-in-law, Rita Hubacek.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the ThedaCare Hospice Foundation or to the Street Music Week, benefitting Feeding America (donations will be accepted in Gary's name at Heid Music). To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com
