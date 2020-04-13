Resources
Gary William Nielson

Avon Park - Gary William Nielson, age 76, of Avon Park, FL, formerly of Appleton, passed away April 9, 2020. He was born October 2, 1943, in Waupaca, WI, to Gordon Nielson and Marion (Steiger) Nielson. He married Marian Desens on June 24, 1967, and they had 52 happy years together. Gary proudly served in the US Navy where he obtained his education as a Medical Technologist. He was employed at Theda Clarke Hospital until retirement. He loved singing and was a member of Fox Valley Aires, Pride of the Valley choruses and The Friends barbershop quartet. He and Marian enjoyed 13 years of retirement golfing and travelling; one highlight was visiting St. Andrews Golf Club in Scotland, last summer. He is survived by his wife, sons Tim (Wendy) Nielson and children Stephanie and CJ, and Scott (Lilly) Nielson, and their children Tyler and Zac, of Wisconsin, and brother Doug (Sandy)Nielson, FL; brother & sisters in laws Jim (Marie) Desens, Katie (Bob) Hoersch, Vicki (Rich) Scharschmidt and Jean (Mark) Heling, of WI., and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Online condolences may be left at: www.stephensonnelsonfh.com



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 13 to Apr. 19, 2020
