Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
920-722-7151
Gary Wismer
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Greenlawn Memorial Park Chapel
1451 Green Valley Rd
Neenah, WI
Memorial service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Greenlawn Memorial Park Chapel
1451 Green Valley Rd
Neenah, WI
Neenah - Gary W. Wismer, age 73 of Neenah, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019. He was born April 6, 1946, to the late Wilbert and Mildred Wismer in Neenah.

Gary started his career working for Gibson Auto Body, and then continued for Bergstrom Automotive, as manager of their auto body department. He was a boater and a Corvette enthusiast who also loved Wisconsin sports, from the Packers to the Bucks to the Brewers.

He is survived by his siblings: Nancy Beyer and Bill (Sharon) Wismer; by his nieces and nephew: Teri Beyer; Cindy Beyer; Lynn (Tim) Martin; Kelly (Jeff) Barutt; and Kurt (Krista Klanderman) Wismer; and by their families. He is further survived by his mother-in-law, Leiann Christianson.

Gary was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy, and their fur babies: Toby, Bailey, and Abby; and by his father-in-law, Gerry Christianson.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, June 10, 2019, at the Greenlawn Memorial Park Chapel, 1451 Green Valley Rd., Neenah, with Rev. Paul Huxtable officiating. A visitation will be held at the Chapel from 9:00 A.M. until the hour of service. He will join Peggy in the Shrine of Heaven Masoleum.

Gary's family would like to thank the staff and nurses of Peabody Manor as well as ThedaCare Hospice for their patience, care, and compassion during his final days.

Westgor Funeral Homes

205 W. Doty Ave. Neenah 722-7151

Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 5, 2019
