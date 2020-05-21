|
|
Gavyn A. Alvarado
Appleton, Wisconsin - Gavyn Alexander Alvarado, age 17, of Appleton, WI, passed away peacefully in his sleep on May 17th, 2020, in Kimberly, WI. He was born on April 30th, 2003, in Fond du Lac. He spent most of his life adventuring around the Fox Valley. He attended Kimberly High School. He would have graduated in 2021.
Gavyn always found a way to inspire others with his bold statements. He was courageously vulnerable and wasn't afraid to speak his mind. Deep down, he was a truthteller. People would often say that Gavyn would light up a room wherever he went with his strong personality and entrepreneurial spirit. Gavyn was a compassionate, loving, and caring young man that was starting to learn what his place might be in the world. He had a kind heart and an affinity for his friends and family, especially his younger siblings.
Gavyn was known for loving basketball, singing his heart out, cooking the best breakfast sandwiches, and creative style, especially with his collection of shoes to match wherever he went.
Although his life was relatively short, Gavyn did not live an average life. He learned what he wanted, did what he wished, and spent time with those he loved most. Family and friends witnessed that some of his happiest moments were experienced while he was living in recovery. It was during these times where he was often seen smiling and showing off his true self.
Gavyn is survived by his father, Anthony Alvarado (Nadine), mother Shannon Smits (Alex), his sister Jaedah and brother Avery. His uncles Bryce and Cory Alvarado, aunt Skylar Smits, grandma Michelle Alvarado, and Sue Smits, great-grandma Phyllis Thayer and Patricia MacFarlane, and great-great-grandmother Bernice MacFarlane; along with many cousins, friends, and neighbors.
Gavyn was preceded in death by his grandfathers Ben Alvarado and Jerry Smits, great grandfathers Jim Thayer, Tom Woldt, and Robbie Miller; great-great-grandfather Wayne MacFarlane; great aunt Sylvia Alvarado, great uncle Brad Thayer, and cousin Sky Trader.
Anyone who knew Gavyn knew he wanted the best for them. He will truly be missed and forever remembered.
The family would like to express their most profound appreciation to all their friends and family for their compassion and empathy during the untimely passing of Gavyn. The family would also like to extend infinite gratitude to Pastor Joe Aronson from Community Church New City, Natalie and Zac, Skylar, Makenzie, Jesse, and Jessica for their tireless efforts and the many many others that have donated and reached out to show their support during this difficult time.
Due to the current Covid-19 circumstances, a private family service will be held for Gavyn. You are welcome to watch the service via Livestream at 11 AM on Saturday, May 23, 2020, by visiting Gavyn's tribute page at wichmannfuneralhomes.com on the day of the service.
In lieu of flowers, a portion of memorial donations made to Gavyn's family will be shared with some of his favorite charities.
To leave a special message or condolences for Gavyn's family, please visit wichmannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 21 to May 22, 2020