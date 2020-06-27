Gaylord J. "Butch" MacDonald
Menasha - Gaylord (Butch) MacDonald passed away from complications from surgery on June 26, 2020 at his home. He was born to Donald H. MacDonald and Harriet (Peterson) MacDonald on April 27, 1948. He married Sandy (Ostrowski) MacDonald on May 29, 1968 and they spent 52 loving years together.
Butch is survived by his two children: daughter Stacy (Pete) and son Travis (Jennifer); his five grandchildren: Bryanne (Ian), Mehgan (Tyler), Spencer (Ashley), Kelsie, and Madison (Dominick); seven great grandchildren: Emma, Lillian, Wyatt, Oliver, Ava, Elowyn, and baby boy (due in July); sister Karlene; godsons Scott, Nick, & P.J.; sisters-in-law Arlette and Mary Jane; and brother-in-law Bob. Also, several wonderful nieces and nephews, other friends and relatives, and good friends Bob & Kathy.
Butch is preceded in death by his sister-in-law Barbara, and brothers-in-law Frank and Dave.
Butch loved to pop popcorn for neighbors, friends, and family for Packers games. He enjoyed mornings with Kyle and Kenny. He loved Bittersweet and Napuck family. He also enjoyed his Breakfast Club at Tony's. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Conflict. He retired from Napuck Salvage after many years of dedicated service.
In lieu of flowers a memorial will be established at a later date. Butch's family would like to thank the Menasha Police Department, Neenah-Menasha Fire Department and EMS.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, the private funeral services for Butch can be viewed via livestream in it's entirety on Wednesday July 1st at 6:00 PM on his obituary website, which can be found at www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com. He will be dearly missed.
"Love you more!"
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jun. 27 to Jun. 29, 2020.