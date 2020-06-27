Gaylord J. "Butch" MacDonald
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gaylord's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gaylord J. "Butch" MacDonald

Menasha - Gaylord (Butch) MacDonald passed away from complications from surgery on June 26, 2020 at his home. He was born to Donald H. MacDonald and Harriet (Peterson) MacDonald on April 27, 1948. He married Sandy (Ostrowski) MacDonald on May 29, 1968 and they spent 52 loving years together.

Butch is survived by his two children: daughter Stacy (Pete) and son Travis (Jennifer); his five grandchildren: Bryanne (Ian), Mehgan (Tyler), Spencer (Ashley), Kelsie, and Madison (Dominick); seven great grandchildren: Emma, Lillian, Wyatt, Oliver, Ava, Elowyn, and baby boy (due in July); sister Karlene; godsons Scott, Nick, & P.J.; sisters-in-law Arlette and Mary Jane; and brother-in-law Bob. Also, several wonderful nieces and nephews, other friends and relatives, and good friends Bob & Kathy.

Butch is preceded in death by his sister-in-law Barbara, and brothers-in-law Frank and Dave.

Butch loved to pop popcorn for neighbors, friends, and family for Packers games. He enjoyed mornings with Kyle and Kenny. He loved Bittersweet and Napuck family. He also enjoyed his Breakfast Club at Tony's. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Conflict. He retired from Napuck Salvage after many years of dedicated service.

In lieu of flowers a memorial will be established at a later date. Butch's family would like to thank the Menasha Police Department, Neenah-Menasha Fire Department and EMS.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the private funeral services for Butch can be viewed via livestream in it's entirety on Wednesday July 1st at 6:00 PM on his obituary website, which can be found at www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com. He will be dearly missed.

"Love you more!"






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jun. 27 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wichmann Tri-County Chapel
1592 Oneida St.
Menasha, WI 54952
(920) 831-9905
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved