Gene F. SimonKimberly - Age 79, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family after many years of struggling with heart disease. Gene was a loving husband and father and an amazing grandfather who found his greatest pleasure through his grandkids (and grand-dogs). He rarely missed a sporting event and never missed a family birthday or holiday celebration.He was born in Green Bay and graduated from Green Bay Southwest High School. He served in the Army National Guard and met his wife Donna Van Elzen through a carpool at their mutual place of employment. They married in 1966. They were blessed with two daughters Leanne (Tad) Ries and Jill (Brad) Van Asten and four beautiful grandchildren, Taylor (Eric Zake) and Jordan Ries and Noah and Brandon Van Asten. Gene spent 30 years as a scientist at Kimberly Clark where he was able to travel the world and visited six of the seven continents. He enjoyed traveling with his wife for many years and spending time with his family and friends at their permanent camper at Bear Lake Campground in Manawa. Gene retired in 2000 and enjoyed his years of retirement making annual trips to Florida and spending summers at his kids' cottages in Eau Claire and Eagle River. He was always known to have a good joke ready to make you smile, and remembered almost every word to his many favorite songs.He was preceded in death by his parents, Felicien and Alma Simon, his sister Judy (Dave) Jansen, his in-laws John and Angela Van Elzen and several sisters and brothers-in-law. He is survived by his wife, children and grandchildren, many in-laws and nieces and nephews.Per Gene's wishes, there will be no funeral services, however the family plans to hold a celebration in his honor at a later date.The family would like to thank Dr. Montgomery Elmer who has cared for and supported both Gene and Donna for many years and who did everything he could to make sure Gene had as many quality years with his family as possible.We will miss you so much Dad, but don't you worry - we will all take good care of Mom for you!