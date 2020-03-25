|
|
Gene Farr
Fox Crossing - Gene R Farr, 82, passed away in his home surrounded by loved ones on Sunday, March 22, 2020. Gene was born on September 17, 1937 to Kenneth Farr and Myrtle (Case) Farr. He was a proud veteran having served in the US Airforce. Gene was united in marriage to the late Sharon Domke on March 25, 1967 until the time of her passing 11 years ago. After his retirement he enjoyed spending time at his cottage in Crooked Lake, WI, making many memories with his family and friends. Gene enjoyed fishing, hunting, watching the Brewers and building things. He enjoyed spending time with those close to him taking trips to casinos and had kept his lawn looking like a golf course. Spending time with his family and friends was the most important thing to him. He was blessed to spend the last eight years with his gal and best friend Sandra Birling and her family.
Gene is survived by his children; Karen Schlack, Kris (Tim) Olsen, Ken (Jodi) Farr, grandchildren; Ben and Sam Olsen, Alyssa Jo Pagel, Daniel (Amy) Ziegler, Mandy (Chris) Volkman, Matthew (Danielle) Ziegler, great grandson Waylon Liebergen, siblings; Dolly (John) Mischler, Connie (Dave) Gaschler, Debbie (Jim) Schwehr, Arthur "Butch" Schurer, Joan (Dave) Zeinert, Peggy (Don) Kloepfel, sister-in-law, Tami Schurer, Sharon's family, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Gene was preceded in death by his parents, step mother Gert Delfosse, his wife Sharon, siblings Richard Farr, Ron Schurer and Richard "Skip" Schurer, and a granddaughter Grace Emily Olsen.
In keeping with Gene's wishes he will be laid to rest with his wife Sharon at St. John Cemetery in Little Chute with Military honors at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wichmannfargo.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020