1/1
Gene Feldkamp
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gene Feldkamp

Kaukauna - Gene G. Feldkamp, 85, fell asleep in the loving arms of his Savior on Friday, August 14, 2020. Gene was born in Wrightstown on June 19, 1935 to the late Anthony and Mary (Van Groll) FeldKamp. On April 26, 1957 he was united in marriage to Geri Pagel at St. John Lutheran in Wrightstown. The couple lived in Kaukauna their entire life. Gene worked for the city of Kaukauna until he retired at the age of 55. He then worked part time at the hardware store in Kaukauna. Gene enjoyed spending his summers at the family cottage in Door County. He loved perch fishing. He also enjoyed going to auctions to see what treasures he could find. Gene was a member of Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church, Kaukauna.

Gene is survived by his daughter Brenda Feldkamp, his siblings; Vince Feldkamp, Evie (Dick) Frederickson, Wayne Feldkamp, Charlene (Reg) Munes, all of Kaukauna, Cliff Feldkamp, of Hollandtown and Carl Feldkamp of Millidore, a brother-in-law John (Rose) Pagel, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Gene was preceded in death by his wife Geri, and sisters-in-law; Helen "Butchie" Feldkamp, Carol Feldkamp, and Janice (Ed) Keberlein.

The funeral service for Gene will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11:00 AM at TRINITY EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH, 804 S. Grignon St. Kaukauna. A time of visitation will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 from 4:00 until 8:00 PM at the Verkuilen Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home and on Saturday from 9:00 until 10:00 AM at the funeral home followed by the service at the church at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers a memorial is being established in Gene's name.

Dad, I will miss you more and more each day. Now I have two special Angel's looking down on me till we can all be together again someday. Dad you got your wish to be in Heaven with Mom for her birthday. Love you both.

A special thank you to the wonderful doctors and nurses on the 8th floor at Theda Care Medical Center in Appleton for the special care given to Gene. Also, special thanks to Dr. Russo and his staff for their care and compassion.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Verkuilen - Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home - Kaukauna
2401 Fieldcrest Drive
Kaukauna, WI 54130
(920)766-2099
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Verkuilen - Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home - Kaukauna

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved