Gene Feldkamp

Gene FeldkampKaukauna - Gene G. Feldkamp, 85, fell asleep in the loving arms of his Savior on Friday, August 14, 2020. Gene was born in Wrightstown on June 19, 1935 to the late Anthony and Mary (Van Groll) FeldKamp. On April 26, 1957 he was united in marriage to Geri Pagel at St. John Lutheran in Wrightstown. The couple lived in Kaukauna their entire life. Gene worked for the city of Kaukauna until he retired at the age of 55. He then worked part time at the hardware store in Kaukauna. Gene enjoyed spending his summers at the family cottage in Door County. He loved perch fishing. He also enjoyed going to auctions to see what treasures he could find. Gene was a member of Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church, Kaukauna.Gene is survived by his daughter Brenda Feldkamp, his siblings; Vince Feldkamp, Evie (Dick) Frederickson, Wayne Feldkamp, Charlene (Reg) Munes, all of Kaukauna, Cliff Feldkamp, of Hollandtown and Carl Feldkamp of Millidore, a brother-in-law John (Rose) Pagel, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Gene was preceded in death by his wife Geri, and sisters-in-law; Helen "Butchie" Feldkamp, Carol Feldkamp, and Janice (Ed) Keberlein.The funeral service for Gene will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11:00 AM at TRINITY EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH, 804 S. Grignon St. Kaukauna. A time of visitation will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 from 4:00 until 8:00 PM at the Verkuilen Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home and on Saturday from 9:00 until 10:00 AM at the funeral home followed by the service at the church at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers a memorial is being established in Gene's name.Dad, I will miss you more and more each day. Now I have two special Angel's looking down on me till we can all be together again someday. Dad you got your wish to be in Heaven with Mom for her birthday. Love you both.A special thank you to the wonderful doctors and nurses on the 8th floor at Theda Care Medical Center in Appleton for the special care given to Gene. Also, special thanks to Dr. Russo and his staff for their care and compassion.