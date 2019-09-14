|
Geneva G. Marzinzik
New London - Geneva Grace Marzinzik, age 101 of New London, passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Trinity Terrace surrounded by her daughters. Geneva was born to the late Hector and Frieda (Reuter) Vandelois on June 4, 1918 in Appleton. She was united in marriage to Henry Marzinzik on December 7, 1941. He preceded her in death on September 16, 1976. Geneva was a seamstress for many years in New London. She loved playing cards and belonged to many card clubs. Geneva was a member of Emanuel Lutheran Ev. Church in New London.
Geneva is survived by her daughters, Cheryl (R.J.) Wargula, Rose (Steve Thompson) Stern and Verna LeNoble; her son, Robert Marzinzik; grandchildren, Katanu (Kimenyi) Waruhiu, Kioko (Thato) Mwosa, Ted (Teri) Stern, Dale (Tammy) Stern, Matt (Jill) LeNoble, Scott (Jenni) LeNoble, Charmaine (Kurt) Gunderson, Brian (Dawn) Stern, Brenda Stern and Jim (Sue) Stern and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She is further survived by God daughter Reeny Gagnow.
Geneva was preceded in death by her parents; husband, daughter, Carla Marzinzik and Janis (Joseph) Mwosa; sons-in-law, Dan LeNoble and Jim Stern; one brother; one sister and her granddaughter, Lisa Meyer.
The Christian funeral for Geneva will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Emanuel Lutheran Church in New London with Rev. William Heiges officiating. Visitation will take place at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in Emanuel Lutheran Cemetery, Town of Lebanon.The family would like to thank the staffs at Trinity Terrace and Heartland Hospice for their wonderful care of Geneva.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 14, 2019