Services
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Emanuel Lutheran Church
New London, WI
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Emanuel Lutheran Church
New London, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Geneva Marzinzik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geneva G. Marzinzik


1918 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Geneva G. Marzinzik Obituary
Geneva G. Marzinzik

New London - Geneva Grace Marzinzik, age 101 of New London, passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Trinity Terrace surrounded by her daughters. Geneva was born to the late Hector and Frieda (Reuter) Vandelois on June 4, 1918 in Appleton. She was united in marriage to Henry Marzinzik on December 7, 1941. He preceded her in death on September 16, 1976. Geneva was a seamstress for many years in New London. She loved playing cards and belonged to many card clubs. Geneva was a member of Emanuel Lutheran Ev. Church in New London.

Geneva is survived by her daughters, Cheryl (R.J.) Wargula, Rose (Steve Thompson) Stern and Verna LeNoble; her son, Robert Marzinzik; grandchildren, Katanu (Kimenyi) Waruhiu, Kioko (Thato) Mwosa, Ted (Teri) Stern, Dale (Tammy) Stern, Matt (Jill) LeNoble, Scott (Jenni) LeNoble, Charmaine (Kurt) Gunderson, Brian (Dawn) Stern, Brenda Stern and Jim (Sue) Stern and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She is further survived by God daughter Reeny Gagnow.

Geneva was preceded in death by her parents; husband, daughter, Carla Marzinzik and Janis (Joseph) Mwosa; sons-in-law, Dan LeNoble and Jim Stern; one brother; one sister and her granddaughter, Lisa Meyer.

The Christian funeral for Geneva will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Emanuel Lutheran Church in New London with Rev. William Heiges officiating. Visitation will take place at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in Emanuel Lutheran Cemetery, Town of Lebanon.The family would like to thank the staffs at Trinity Terrace and Heartland Hospice for their wonderful care of Geneva.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geneva's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
postcrescent