Geneva "Gen" Koehler
Appleton - Geneva "Gen" was born to life on November 19, 1928, in West Bloomfield, WI, the second daughter of the late John and Rose (Kuehl) Redman. Gen was born to eternal life on April 29, 2019,at her home with family by her side, after a short and very brave battle with cancer.
Gen married the love of her life, one Leroy (Lee) Koehler on June 9, 1956, at Christ Lutheran Church in West Bloomfield. They moved to Appleton where Gen has happily lived for the past 63 years. Gen was employed by Zwicker Knitting Mills for 38 years, 19 of those years as a supervisor. She has enjoyed living at Ridgeview Highlands Apartments for the past 11 years.
Leading by example, Gen inspired others with her elegance, grace, and a strong quiet faith. Gen was a very genuine person with a smile and laughter which came from the heart. Gen loved people and loved to have a conversation with anyone.She especially enjoyed social gatherings with her family, with Lee's business associates, with her neighbors and with her friends. She loved flowers, yard work and her flower garden - and she loved a spirited game of cards, but always for the comradery, never for money.
Gen is survived by her sister, Joyce Christensen, two brothers-in-law, Werner (Jeanine) Koehler and Duane (Elizabeth) Koehler. Gen is further survived by special nephews and nieces, and other relatives and many friends.
Gen was preceded in death by her husband Leroy, by her brother, Douglas Redman, by sisters, Doris (Gordon) Fenske and Ramona Gallegos, by brothers-in-law, Gordon Fenske and Ronald Christensen, by sisters-in-law, Verona (Robert) Woldt, Loraine (Archie) Holcomb, Ardyce (Lee) DeBruin and father-and mother-in-law, Walter and Elsie Koehler.
Gen greatly appreciated the many caring family members and friends who have assisted her since Lee's passing in 2012. The family wishes to express their gratitude to her Ascension Hospice team and her Senior Helpers team. Special thanks and gratitude to Sharon Kartsounes for her devoted friendship and dedication helping care for Gen these last months.
Christian Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Faith Lutheran Church, 601 E Glendale Avenue in Appleton. Pastor Jim Wiebel will officiate. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:00 AM to the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Faith Lutheran Church, Ascension Hospice, or the will be appreciated.
For more information or to share a memory of Gen, please visit www.wichmannfargo.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 1, 2019