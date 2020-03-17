|
Geneva Muthig
Appleton - Geneva Muthig, 87, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, March 14, 2020. She was born on May 21, 1932 in New London, WI to the late Alex and Edith (Rice) Balthazor. She was a wife and she was a mother of 6 children. She loved to make crafts like quilts and tree skirts. She loved to travel and she enjoyed camping in Northern, WI when younger.
Geneva is survived by her children and their spouses, Carla (Richard) Penkala, Kevin (Ginny) Muthig, Randy (Vicky) Muthig, Pamela (Ken) Kitzinger, Leslie Muthig and Lisa Muthig. She is further survived by her grandchildren, David Bucholtz, Kim Marzban, Wendy Lewandoski, Richard Muthig, Loren and Chad Muthig and her great grandchildren, Isabella and Rona Marzban, Lilly and Melody Lewandoski, Autumn Muthig, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Sylvester Muthig, her parents, and her 7 siblings.
Funeral Service for Geneva will be on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Valley Funeral Home, 2211 N. Richmond St. Appleton, WI. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM until the hour of service at the funeral home. Entombment will be at Appleton Highland Memorial Park, Star of Hope Mausoleum.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020