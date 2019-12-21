|
Genevieve C. Beno
Kaukauna - Genevieve C. Beno, age 96, of Kaukauna, passed away peacefully after a short illness on December 20, 2019. She was born on January 6, 1923, in Petersen, Saskatchewan, Canada, daughter of Hector and Anna (Welles) Courchaine. Her family moved to Green Bay when she was two years old.
Genevieve married Donald Beno on November 4, 1947, and together they recently celebrated 72 years of marriage.
Genevieve graduated from UW Oshkosh with a degree in education. She worked at Kimberly High School as the librarian from August of 1972 until June of 1985.
Genevieve is survived by her husband, Donald Beno; son, Henry (Ellen) Beno; daughter, Donna Beno; daughter-in-law, Mitzi Beno; grandsons: Dr. Donald J. Beno, Thomas (special friend, Anna) Beno, Matthew (Debbie) Beno and Patrick (Ashley) Beno; sister, Dolores Process; sister-in-law, Mary Beno; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Genevieve was preceded in death by her parents, Hector and Anna Courchaine; a son, Mark Beno; sisters: Gertrude Kaufman, Genevieve Courchaine and Florence Paulick; sister-in-law, Lois Vickman; brothers-in-law: Arthur Paulick, Gene Beno, Don Process and Richard Vickman; and a daughter-in-law, Kathy Beno.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 309 Desnoyer Street, Kaukauna, with Fr. Don Everts officiating. Visitation will be at the church on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Entombment will be in Allouez Catholic Cemetery. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019