Genevieve Dreisow
Seymour - God called Genevieve A. Dreisow, 81, of Seymour, home because He needed another angel on Wednesday evening, March 13, 2019, at Good Shepherd Nursing Home, Seymour. She was born July 16, 1937, daughter of the late Ervin and Eleanor (Abel) Mueller.
On November 22, 1958, she was united in marriage to Vernon Dreisow. He preceded her in death January 12, 2015.
She was an active member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Seymour and, especially the Ladies Aid. She loved gardening. Genevieve and Vernon enjoyed growing vegetables and then shared the fruits of their labors with local food pantries. Genevieve enjoyed crafting, her cats and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also enjoyed watching and feeding her birds.
Genevieve is survived by her; daughter, Dawn (Scott) Ecker; son, Doyle Dreisow; grandson, Tyler (significant other Nikkii Young) Dreisow; granddaughter, Ariana (special friend Jason Matzke) Theys; great-grandchildren, Madalyn, Bennett, Amelia; brother, Dennis Mueller; brother-in-law, Glenn (Karen) Dreisow; sister-in-law, Judy (Larry) Flanagan.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Vernon; parents, Ervin and Eleanor (Abel) Mueller; sister-in-law, Lois (Hanson) Mueller.
Friends may call at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Seymour on March 18, 2019, from 9:00 am until services at 11:00 am with Pastor Ty Stoneburner officiating. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed to Genevieve's family at www.muehlboettcher.com.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established at Emmanuel Lutheran Church of Seymour for the music ministry.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 15, 2019