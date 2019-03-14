|
|
Genevieve Gawinski
Menasha, Wisconsin - Genevieve (Hoynacki) Gawinski, age 84, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019. She was born on January 3, 1935 in Newport Township, Pennsylvania to the late Theodore J. and Vergil C. (Morgan) Hoynacki. After graduating from Nanticoke High School in Nanticoke, Pennsylvania, Jeanne joined the United States Air Force and a was graduate of their technical school as a Ground Operator. She married Norman James Gawinski on May 21, 1955 at the Catholic Chapel on McCord Air Force Base in Tacoma, WA. Jeanne was a dedicated mother and homemaker, wrote beautiful poetry, and loved a good mystery novel.
Genevieve is survived by her 7 children: Lynne (John) Tennie of Green Bay, David (Alexandra) of Appleton, Debra (David) Verhagen of Appleton, Kathryn (Jeffrey) Nie of Jacksonville, FL, Annette (Andre) Murphy of Fairport, NY, Lesley (David) Watson of La Grange, GA, Gregg (Amanda) Gawinski of Harriman, TN; 16 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; a sister, Mary Ann Perkoski of Harrisburg, PA; 7 nieces and nephews; many other friends and family.
Jeanne was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Norman; a sister, Dolores Evans; and a precious grandson, Eric Debruin.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated for Genevieve at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 516 De Pere St., Menasha, WI 54952, by Rev. Paul Paider. Friends and family may visit from 9 AM until the time of the Mass. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.
To leave a special message or condolences for Jeanne's family, please visit wichmannfuneralhomes.com
Cry not for me when I am gone,
Just remember me in the early dawn.
When the sky is tinted by a rising sun,
Announcing the new day has begun.
When roses scent the morning air,
Before the burdens of daily care.
When grass sparkles with morning dew,
Remember, I loved life and I loved all of you.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 14, 2019