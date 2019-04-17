|
Genevieve Victoria "Genny" Trzeciak, age 92, formerly of Appleton, Wis., and Evergreen Heights, Norway, Mich., passed away April 14, 2019, at Golden Living Center, Florence, Wis.
She was born on January 19, 1927, in Armstrong Creek, Wis., the sixth of nine children of Polish immigrants George and Kinga (Kaplan) Jarosz. Genny grew up on a farm on the banks of the Armstrong Creek where milking cows, picking rocks, fishing, and barn dances were a way of life. As a young woman she worked in Chicago, Ill. at the Zenith Company.
On June 19, 1954 Genny married Thaddeus "Ted" Trzeciak in Armstrong Creek and he passed on June 28, 2004 after celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. She and Ted lived in Appleton, Wis. where she retired from Appleton Mills (Voith Corporation). Genny was an active member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church serving as Eucharistic Minister and helped serve many funeral lunches. She and Ted volunteered for 14 years for the Keen Agers Thrift Store in Appleton. Genny was also one of the original founders of the Annual Polish Heritage Days in Armstrong Creek and was a lifelong VFW Auxiliary Member of Post #7444, Armstrong Creek. She enjoyed her time traveling with Ted, dancing, going to the casino, playing pinochle, and watching the Green Bay Packers from the frozen metal benches of Lambeau Field. Genny was a loving and wonderful aunt to 35 nieces and nephews, their spouses and families.
She is survived by two sisters, Josephine Schram and Lorraine Meyer; one brother, Stephen (Pamalin) Jarosz; one brother-in-law, Hank Trzeciak; two sisters-in-law, Josephine Payne and Leona Jarosz; beloved nieces and nephews and other family.
Genny is being greeted in Heaven by her parents George and Kinga; her husband, Ted; siblings, Helen (Herbert) Dallmann, Angie (Gordon) Haushalter, Frank (Florence) Jarosz, Adeline (Frank) Staron, Henry Jarosz, Frank Schram, Roland Meyer, and other loved family.
Visitation will be Monday, April 22, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., at St. Stanisluas Kostka Church, Armstrong Creek, Wis. The Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 a.m. at the church. Rev. Fr. Timothy Brandt will officiate. Burial will be in Pine Hill Cemetery, Armstrong Creek, in the spring.
The family has chosen the Jacobs-Lundholm Funeral Home and Crematory, Florence, Wis., to honor Genny's legacy of life.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 17, 2019