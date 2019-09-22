Services
George B. Piotrowski


1934 - 2019
Menasha - George B. Piotrowski, age 85, died at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Appleton on Monday, September 16, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. He was born in Stanley, WI on June 17, 1934 to the late Walter and Rose (Kastel) Piotrowski. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1952-55. George married Jeanine Petersen at St. Michaels in Suring, WI on November 24, 1955. He retired from Mid-Tech Paper Corporation where he spent most of his career.

George took immense pride in taking care of his cars and well-manicured lawn. He enjoyed playing cards, dancing and listening to Polka music with his wife.

George is survived by his wife of almost 64 years, Jeanine; daughters: Peggy (Dutch) Lawson of Mesa, AZ; Kathy (Jim) Strickler of Appleton; and Dawn (Dave) McCarty of Appleton; eight grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and four siblings.

In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by his grandchildren, Jessica and Kyle Strickler.

He taught us the value of hard work, honesty and the importance for all of us to get along in this life.

A private family funeral was held Thursday, September 19, 2019 at O'Connell Funeral Home. Deacon Bruce Corey officiated. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.

"Goodnight, sweetheart."

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 22, 2019
