George Baumgartner

George BaumgartnerDenmark - George Harold Baumgartner, 88 passed away on Tuesday July 28, 2020 at his home in Denmark. He was born on November 4, 1931 in Ness City, Kansas. The son of John and Elizabeth (Jacobs) Baumgartner. In August 1953 he married Charlotte Zimmerman in Fond du Lac. George enjoyed woodworking, working with his hands, and helping others, he especially enjoyed spending time with his family.George is survived by: (4) Children: Sandy Scheibe of Appleton, Terry (Lyn) of Minocqua, Don (Sue) of Stevens Point, and Mike (Michelle) Baumgartner of Kewaunee. (10) Grandchildren: Rob (Carrie) Scheibe, Andy (Ashley) Scheibe, Mary (Brian) Robbins, Brian (Amber) Baumgartner, Simon Baumgartner (Janaya), Eric Baumgartner (Jessica), Craig (Nichole) Baumgartner, Zach, Abby, and Nick Baumgartner. (11) Great-Grandchildren. (1) Sister: Dolores Leiker of Hays, Kansas and many nieces, nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Charlotte and (3) Brothers and (3) Sisters.A private memorial and burial service will be held at a later date.The Family would like to extend a special Thank You to Unity Hospice for the care, comfort, and support given to George and his Family.